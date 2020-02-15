Massive Protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Warns Against Imminent NPR

In the midst of nationwide protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the Maharashtra government has reportedly started preparations to begin enumeration for the National Population Register and census exercises in the state.

Twenty district collectors and 15 municipal corporation chiefs were briefed on 6 February about the execution of the NPR by Census Director Rashmi Zagade and the General Administration Department’s Principal Secretary, Valsa Nair, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The exercise, which the Union Government expects to be carried out from 1 May to 15 June, will use a force of about 3.34 lakh people to implement the two procedures in Maharashtra.

The Sena-NCP-Congress state government is expected to issue a notification about the drive soon, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials within the ministry.