Maratha Protest: After Outpour in Pune, Jarange Patil's March to Enter Mumbai

Thousands of members of the Maratha community are en route to Mumbai as activist Manoj Jarange Patil is leading a foot march to the capital city as a part of his ongoing struggle to demand reservation for the community which has had Eknath Shinde's government in Maharashtra on the edge for months.

The march that began in Jalna's Antarvali Sarati, where the agitation began last year, entered Pune on Wednesday to a massive support from members of the community from across the district.

The final destination of the march is Mumbai's Azad Maidan where he is planning to launch another hunger strike, even as the city's administration and police has upped the security on the route.

Addressing the supporters after reaching Lonavala at 4:00 am, Jarange Patil called it the "last phase" of the agitation.