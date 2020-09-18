Many Powers Engaged in Confusing Farmers: PM Modi Backs Farm Bills

"There are many power trying to confuse the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. This bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers. They are truly empowering”, he said.

Modi's statement comes after Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation as Union Minister.

Harsimrat Kaur was the Minister for Food Processing. Her party is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.