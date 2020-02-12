Manoj Tiwari Offers to Resign as Delhi BJP Chief Post Poll Debacle

After meeting the newly elected BJP MLAs in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari offered to resign from his post of state party chief on Wednesday, 12 February, IANS reported.

Taking full responsibility of his party's poor show in the Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi BJP chief Tiwari on Tuesday had said that his future role in the party is an internal matter.

Tiwari, who led the Delhi BJP through its impressive victories in civic body polls in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections last year, failed to pass the test of fire as his party suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managing to win just eight of the 70 Assembly seats.