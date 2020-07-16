Pressured By CM To Let Off Arrested Drug Lord: Manipur Cop To HC

Speaking further on Zhou's arrest, Brinda said that on the intervening night of 19 June 2018, a team of sleuths from the Narcotics and Affair of Border (NAB) department, led by her, arrested him and seven others, also seizing drugs, cash, old currency notes and other incriminating evidence, reports The New Indian Express.

According to the report, Brinda wrote in the affidavit that soon after the arrest, she received a call from a BJP vice-president of the state, who made her speak to the CM over the phone.

“I informed the CM that we were about to search the house of an ADC member as we suspected drugs were stashed in his quarters. The CM lauded and told me to go ahead and arrest the ADC member if drugs were found in his quarters,” Brinda said.

She further stated that during the operation Zhou implored her multiple times to come to a compromise but she refused.

The BJP man who called her earlier, Moirangthem Asnikumar, later allegedly came to her residence and told her that Zhou was the chief minister's wife's right hand man in Chandel. She says that he paid her a visit again to convey that the CM and his wife were "furious" about her decision to not let go of Zhou.

She has even alleged that the then DGP of Manipur police had asked her to remove the chargesheet of the case from court.

She writes in the affidavit: