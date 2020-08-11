Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Trust Vote as Opposition Protests
The assembly secretariat had rejected the motion of no-confidence requested by the Congress.
In a relief for theBhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Chief Minister N Biren Singh won the vote of confidence in Manipur, even as the opposition staged a protest against the Speaker for not accepting their no-confidence motion.
WHY THE TRUST VOTE?
Following the resignation of three legislators and the disqualification of four members, the strength of 60-member house is presently at 53, reported India Today.
On 17 July, a political crisis emerged after six MLAs withdrew their support of the BJP-led coalition and three BJP legislators left the party to join Congress.
However, according to India Today, four National People’s Party (NPP) leaders rejoined the coalition, subsequently, owing to the intervention of top BJP leaders and Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma.
According to NDTV, the vote of confidence was moved after the assembly secretariat rejected the motion of no-confidence requested by the Congress party, which is in opposition in Manipur.
RUCKUS IN ASSEMBLY
According to India Today, the opposition threw chairs around in the Manipur assembly. The opposition created a ruckus and staged a protest against the Speaker after he refused to take up their no-confidence motion.
WHAT DID THE CM SAY?
“Whatever the Speaker is doing is as per the rules,” CM Biren Singh reportedly told ANI, in defence of the Speaker’s decision.
“We have won the trust vote by voice vote. Whatever the Speaker is doing is as per the rules. The opposition MLAs were in less number.”CM Biren Singh
(With inputs from India Today and NDTV.)
