Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Trust Vote as Opposition Protests

Following the resignation of three legislators and the disqualification of four members, the strength of 60-member house is presently at 53, reported India Today.

On 17 July, a political crisis emerged after six MLAs withdrew their support of the BJP-led coalition and three BJP legislators left the party to join Congress.

However, according to India Today, four National People’s Party (NPP) leaders rejoined the coalition, subsequently, owing to the intervention of top BJP leaders and Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma.

According to NDTV, the vote of confidence was moved after the assembly secretariat rejected the motion of no-confidence requested by the Congress party, which is in opposition in Manipur.