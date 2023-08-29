Manipur Assembly Session Adjourned Soon After Commencement, Most Kuki MLAs Skip

Five MLAs had applied for their leave to the speaker on Monday, 28 August, while Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen, MLA of Kangpokpi, had sent her application on Saturday, 26 August an official told the newspaper.

The MLAs who sought leave on Monday were Tribal and Hill Affairs Minister Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), Churachandpur MLA Khaute, Kimneo Hangshing of Saikul, Haokholet Kipgen of Saitu and Henglep legislator Letzamang Haokip.

In her application, Nemcha Kipegen had said that ever since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on 3 May, it has not been possible for her and her family members to stay in Imphal on security grounds.

Last month, the government had recommended a session by 21 August, but later revised it to 28 August on not getting a green light from the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister's Office last week had announced that the assembly will reconvene on 29 August.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had recently denounced the convening of the session saying the present situation is not suitable for Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend.