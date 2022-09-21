'Mamata Ready To Bury Differences With Congress in 2024 Polls': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 21 September, said Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ready to bury her differences with the Congress in the national interests and come together to form an alliance of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar also said he and some leaders from other states, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdulla were not averse to join hands with the Congress to form a front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next polls.