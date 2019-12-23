Mamata Writes to Oppn Parties’ CMs, Senior Leaders to Unite

"Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the woman and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious," Banerjee's letter said.

"Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save Indias democratic soul," she added.