How Mamata & Pawar’s Posturing Is Closely Tied to Congress’ Internal Churn

"What UPA? There's no UPA now. We'll decide on it together." Not surprisingly, this quote by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became the highlight of her visit to Mumbai this week. She said this soon after her meeting with Sharad Pawar, begging the question whether the Nationalist Congress Party strongman, a Congress ally, supports her remarks.

Pawar, however, was far more restrained and said, "There is no question of excluding anyone. All those who are against the BJP are welcome to join us… The point is to take everyone together. Those who are ready to work hard, ready to work with everyone, should be taken along".

Their posturing needs to be seen in the context of the internal dynamics within the Congress. But more on that later. First, what exactly are Banerjee and Pawar trying to say?