TMC Supremo's RSS Remark is Textbook Mamata Banerjee and Her Brand of Politics

CM Banerjee joined hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 1999 where she was made the Railways minister. This came two years after she broke away from the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress in 1997. But she left the NDA alliance in 2001 and allied with the Congress for the 2001 West Bengal elections.

But her tryst with the RSS began when she returned to the NDA again in 2003 as a cabinet minister without any portfolio.

This is when she requested the sangh for support in fighting “communist terror” in West Bengal.