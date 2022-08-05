Speculation Rife Over PM Modi-Mamata Meet, BJP and TMC Trade Blows
Dilip Ghosh said that Banerjee uses these meetings to show that a 'setting' has been done.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm. This meeting has given rise to a great deal of speculation and some discord as well.
This comes in the backdrop of one of Banerjee’s closest aides Partha Chatterjee being in ED custody over the alleged irregularities in the hiring of teachers, teaching and non-teaching staff through the West Bengal School Service Commission.
Chatterjee has been removed from all his positions in the state cabinet and in the party. He has been in ED custody for over 10 days since 23 July, after Rs 50 crores of unaccounted cash was found from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s apartment.
TMC and Bengal BJP's War of Words
While it is not known whether the two will be discussing the proceedings against TMC leaders, BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh minced no words when saying that Banerjee uses these meetings to “give out a signal of a setting”.
She (Mamata) uses these meetings to send out a signal that setting (deal) has been done. The centre should realise this.Dilip Ghosh, BJP National Vice President
Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray dismissed the allegations made by Ghosh and called them ‘wild’.
Other BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari are also not happy with the meeting. The central BJP, however, has been hush about the matter so far.
What Can Be Discussed in The Meeting?
From what is known, Banerjee will be discussing the release of GST and MNREGA dues of the state. They are also slated to discuss other administrative issues, mostly related to funds that are owed to the state by the centre.
But while speculation is rife that the duo might discuss the alleged scams in Bengal and central agencies’ action against them, it is simply speculation.
Banerjee is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the evening, at around 6:30 pm.
