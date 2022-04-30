Mamata Meets Kejriwal in Delhi, TMC Calls it 'Courtesy Call'

As per reports, Opposition unity and the upcoming presidential elections were among the matters discussed by the two leaders.

This is the first meeting between the chiefs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since the two parties locked horns in the Goa Assembly elections held earlier this year. The AAP secured two seats in the Goa polls, while the TMC failed to win any.

After a resounding victory in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee has spoken several times about uniting the various Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC supremo is in Delhi to attend the Justice Conclave on Saturday, 30 April, along with other chief ministers, chief justices, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.