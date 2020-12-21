Mamata Asks Tomar for Funds Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 21 December wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to release requisite funds to her state government for disbursement to eligible farmers, and has stated that her state will submit a list of beneficiaries to the Centre after.

The West Bengal CM has said that 73 lakh farmers are to be benefited under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, reported news agency ANI.