Making of The Muslim Suspect: Fake Names Used For 'Spying' & Conversion Cases

On 21 June, a reel showing a Muslim child chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” in a Muharram procession was circulated online. Another man, behind the camera, can also be heard raising the same slogan. In India’s politically volatile environment, the video could have led to hostilities in only a matter of time.

But, the police probe revealed that the video, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, was staged and two Hindu men had forced the child to raise the slogans.

They made the child raise the slogans with “malicious intent”, said the police , which lodged an FIR against the two men soon after.

This is not an isolated event. This story is a follow up after our report last year, deep diving into how fake Muslim names have become a tool for criminal activities.