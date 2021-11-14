Mahua Moitra Appointed TMC's Goa Unit In-Charge

After an outstanding performance in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP from Kirshnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district, Mahua Moitra has on Saturday, 13 November, been appointed as the in-charge of Goa for the elections in the state scheduled to be held next year.



"Mamata Banerjee looks forward to a brighter future for Goa, with All India Trinamool Congress paving the way with courage and wisdom. The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of Goa unit with immediate effect," a release from the party read.



Reacting to the development, Moitra wrote on Twitter: