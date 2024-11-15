'Patriarchy Doesn't Care for Women, Forget Us': Sole Maharashtra Trans Candidate

"Where I am contesting from, there is the Congress claiming secular politics on one side, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is claiming 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' on the other. Those candidates have lots of money and muscle power. A transgender candidate like me will never meet those credentials," Patil said.

"But what stands by me is the work I have done for the people in various sectors for the past 15 years," she said.

As Maharashtra is set to vote on 20 November, stakes are high for the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). But while both alliances and their parties have spoken about the need for more initiatives to bring the transgender community into the mainstream, neither have fielded a candidate from the community this election.

But not just the transgenders, the queer community as a whole is lacking political representation and support despite Section 377 being decriminalised in India six years ago, says Patil.