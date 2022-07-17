Maharashtra: SC to Hear Petitions of Uddhav, Shinde Factions of Sena on 20 July

The Supreme Court will hear a host of petitions related to the rebellion within the Shiv Sena, which triggered the political crisis in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 20 July.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, will hear petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp and the Eknath Shinde-led faction seeking disqualification of MLAs from the rival side.

Earlier on 11 July, the Supreme Court had urged the solicitor general to direct the Maharashtra Assembly speaker to not take any decision yet regarding the disqualification of MLAs.

The court's direction came in response to the Thackeray faction's plea, challenging the election of a new speaker in the Assembly.