Maharashtra: SC to Hear Petitions of Uddhav, Shinde Factions of Sena on 20 July
The Supreme Court will hear a host of petitions related to the rebellion within the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
The Supreme Court will hear a host of petitions related to the rebellion within the Shiv Sena, which triggered the political crisis in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 20 July.
A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, will hear petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp and the Eknath Shinde-led faction seeking disqualification of MLAs from the rival side.
Earlier on 11 July, the Supreme Court had urged the solicitor general to direct the Maharashtra Assembly speaker to not take any decision yet regarding the disqualification of MLAs.
The court's direction came in response to the Thackeray faction's plea, challenging the election of a new speaker in the Assembly.
What Are The Cases All About?
There are five cases filed in the apex court which deal with the Maharashtra political crisis, that led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as chief minister, and the installation rebel Eknath Shinde as CM with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM:
The challenge by Eknath Shinde and 15 of his (at the time) rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to the disqualification proceedings initiated against them by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. They argued that Zirwal could not look into disqualifying them under the anti-defection law as they had first sent him notice of a motion to remove him from his post.
The challenge by (at the time) rebel Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale to the decision of Deputy Speaker Zirwal to recognise the appointment of Uddhav Thackeray-loyalist Sunil Prabhu as chief whip of the Shiv Sena.
The challenges by Uddhav Thackeray's camp to (a) the governor's decision to order a floor test on 30 June; (b) the decision of new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to recognise Gogawale as the new chief whip of the Shiv Sena; and (c) the governor's decision to appoint Eknath Shinde as the new CM and subsequent proceegings in the Assembly. They also requested suspension of Shinde and the other rebels till the court disposes of the matter.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
