Amid Protests, Maharashtra To Roll Out NPR From 1 May: Report
In the midst of nationwide protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the Maharashtra government has reportedly started preparations to roll out the National Population Register and census exercise in the state.
Twenty district collectors and 15 municipal corporation chiefs were briefed on 6 February about the execution of the NPR by Census Director Rashmi Zagde and the General Administration Department’s Principal Secretary, Valsa Nair, Mumbai Mirror reported.
The exercise, which the Union Government had said will be carried out from 1 May to 15 June, will use a force of about 3.34 lakh people to implement the two procedures in Maharashtra.
The NCP-Sena-Congress state government is expected to issue a notification about the drive soon, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials within the ministry.
The NCP and Congress in the state had said in the past that they would not allow the NRC exercise in Maharashtra, and have vehemently opposed the NRC, the CAA and the NPR.
The Congress’ state unit has also questioned why there is so much confusion around the NPR, with Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam taking to Twitter to voice his concerns.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said during the Assembly’s winter session that the state government would only take a stand after the Supreme Court ruled on the issue.
As recently as 2 February, Maharashtra CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said he would not allow the NPR exercise in Maharashtra.
However, with preparations for NPR apparently underway, what does this mean for the tripartite alliance’s stance on the controversial exercise?
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror and Hindustan Times)
