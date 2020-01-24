Maha Govt Probing Alleged ‘Phone Tapping’ During Fadnavis Regime

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday, 24 January, said the state government is investigating whether the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government had tapped phones of Congress and NCP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Deshmukh’s comment came after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the home ministry, under Fadnavis, 'was habituated to do phone tapping'.