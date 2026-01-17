Maharashtra Civic Polls: Congress Leads in 4 Cities, No. 2 in 5; 5 Key Takeaways

1. Biggest Opposition Party in Maharashtra

The Congress remains the biggest opposition party in Maharashtra. It has the highest number of Municipal Corporation seats across the state after the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde). It is the biggest party after the BJP outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Especially significant is the party's decent performance in Pune and Nagpur, which are Maharashtra's second and third biggest cities in terms of population.

2. Credit to Local Leadership

The Congress' performance owes a great deal to its local leadership in different cities. Particularly worth mentioning is the role played by Satej 'Bunty' Patil in Kolhapur and Amit Deshmukh in Latur. In contrast, the party performed poorly where its local leadership was divided or ineffective, such as Solapur.

3. Alliance with VBA Worked

The Congress gained due to its alliance with the VBA, especially in cities like Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. It managed to consolidate neo-Buddhist and Muslim voters as well as progressive sections among dominant castes.

4. Structural Weakness in Cities Near Mumbai

The Congress continues its structural weakness in the cities adjacent to Mumbai. The party performed poorly in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivili, Vasai-Virar, Panvel and Ulhasnagar. It managed to do well only in Bhiwandi-Nizampur, where Muslims form a majority and in Mira Bhayander where Muslims and Christians put together are over 20 percent.

The party generally performed poorly in the Hindu Middle Class areas. This is consistent with the party's larger weakness among this demographic outside of South India. For instance, in the 2024 Haryana elections, the Congress ended up losing the state partly due to its poor performance in Gurugram and Faridabad.

In India's rapidly urbanising reality, the Congress would need to address this structural weakness among urban middle class voters.

5. Support Among Key Demographic Groups

The results indicate that the Congress has retained support among key demographic groups such as Muslims and Dalits and it seems to have made some gains among younger voters.

This is reflected in CVoter's survey for the BMC elections. When asked "which party is most principled?", 46 percent Dalits, 27 percent Muslims and 32 percent voters between 18-24 years replied "Congress".

This is significant as the party hasn't been in power in Mumbai since several decades and in Maharashtra since 2014.