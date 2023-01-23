Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Expresses Desire To Quit Post
Want to "spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," Koshyari tweeted.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday, 23 January, said that he has expressed his desire to quit his post and "spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," Koshyari said.
"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," he said, while adding, "I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years."
