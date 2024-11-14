Labour, Child Marriages: What Befalls Children of Maharashtra's Farmer Suicides

"My father hung himself. There were lots of people whose money had to be paid back," said 13-year-old Gopikar, as he sat in the play area of Snehawan, an ashram-cum orphanage in Khed taluka of Pune.

Son of a farmer from Marathwada, his father succumbed to the pressure of farm loans when Gopikar was five.

For the past three years, Gopikar has been living at the facility away from his widowed mother, while she works as a daily wage labourer on farms back in the village.

The trajectory of thousands of children is similar to Gopikar's across Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra, the two regions from where over 90% of the state's farmers' suicides are reported.