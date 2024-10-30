Maharashtra Elections: AIMIM to Contest 60% Less Seats, How It's a New Strategy

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has announced 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This is a massive decrease from the 44 candidates it fielded in the 2019 Assembly elections - a 63 percent reduction to be precise. It is also much less than the 24 candidates AIMIM fielded in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Since the last date for filing nominations was 29 October, the AIMIM's candidates are not going to increase.

This reduction is not arbitrary.

There are two clear logistical reasons - it helps deploy financial resources in a more focused manner and also since Asaduddin Owaisi is the star campaigner, he would be able to spend more time on each seat.

But there's more to it.