Coronavirus Sees No Religion: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s message comes amidst a wave of social media campaigns that has been targeted towards Islam due to the recent fallout over the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Out of over 5,000 people who allegedly attended the event, over 400 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Uddhav Thackeray added that although a Tablighi Jamaat event was permitted to be held in Maharashtra earlier, it was later denied due to the situation.