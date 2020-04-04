Coronavirus Sees No Religion: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned citizens against communalising the coronavirus crisis. He added that the COVID-19 virus sees no religion.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s message comes amidst a wave of social media campaigns that has been targeted towards Islam due to the recent fallout over the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Out of over 5,000 people who allegedly attended the event, over 400 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Uddhav Thackeray added that although a Tablighi Jamaat event was permitted to be held in Maharashtra earlier, it was later denied due to the situation.
“We didn’t let what happened in Delhi happen in Maharashtra. It (Tablighi Jamaat event) was permitted earlier, but later, looking at the situation, we denied permission. Authorities now have traced all those who went to the Delhi event from our state.”Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reported ANI
On 2 April, BJP president JP Nadda reportedly addressed party leaders, cautioning them against making provocative and divisive statements.
Over the last few days, a few BJP leaders and followers and taken to social media to give a communal colour to the COVID-19 crisis.
Minorities Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the action by the Tablighi Jamaat a ‘Talibani crime’.
“It is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, such criminal act can not be forgiven. They have put lives of many people in danger. Strict action should be taken against such people and organisations that defy govt directions,” he told ANI.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the last three months have been an ‘Islamic insurrection of sorts’.
