Days After EC Order, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Named As Shiv Sena Chief
This comes days after Election Commission announced that party name Shiv Sena will be retained by Shinde faction.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was named the Shiv Sena chief at a party meeting on Tuesday, 21 February.
Details: The announcement was made at the national executive meeting of Shiv Sena, chaired by Shinde on Tuesday.
"Today we held a meeting under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. He will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena," said Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Topics: Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde
