Maharashtra Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Ministry Despite Resistance

After almost two weeks of deliberations and resistance from several MLAs of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and other allies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was allocated the Finance portfolio in the much-awaited reshuffle in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, 14 July.

However, no new faces were inducted in the cabinet as was expected by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

While deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis retained the home ministry, the NCP got several key ministries including women and child development, agriculture, and medical education.