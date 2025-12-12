How a Madurai Ritual Pushed India Into a Judiciary–Politics Collision

At the centre of the storm is Justice Swaminathan’s order from earlier this month, where he directed that a Hindu devotee be provided CISF protection to light a traditional lamp at the Deepathoon structure in Thiruparankundram, a hill revered both for the Subramaniya Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. For decades, the hill stood as a symbol of syncretic coexistence in Madurai’s cultural memory.

But recent years have turned it into a contested space, where competing religious claims, administrative ambiguities and political mobilisations have strained that delicate balance. Thus, when Justice Swaminathan ruled in favour of the petitioner, many in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government saw it not as a straightforward legal question, but as an incendiary order that could inflame communal passions.

Following it, the government swiftly moved a division bench against it, only to face a sharp setback. The bench not only upheld the judge’s order but also criticised the state for filing the appeal merely to escape contempt proceedings.