MP Crisis, BJP’s Poaching Game: Where Is Congress Going Wrong?

Overall, leaders are grappling in the dark to come up with an appealing story, counter strategy and day to day operational tactics.

There are occasional bursts of activities and statements which get drowned in the BJP’s big propaganda noise on a daily and hourly basis.

For opposition politics there is always space and opportunity. Even if one is devoid of ideas, by simply copying ‘Modi-playbook’ provides ample opportunity to be in the game but the Congress doesn’t get it. Why? Only because the large bandwidth of the decision makers goes into managing party infighting at all levels all the time and the irony is that these factions necessarily do not command mass following but their inter-personal problems are at epic scale.

This saps the energy of the top leadership at a time when there are very few people in the party with institutional memory and ability to comprehend the BJP challenge which has made the politics a new game of direct marketing.