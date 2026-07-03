MP High Court Steps In After Judge Tabassum Khan Targeted Over Lynching Verdict

What had started as an attack on a judicial verdict soon became an attack on the judge personally. Much of the online discourse instead of debating the evidence presented at trial or the reasoning of the court, focused on the religious identity of Judge Khan, raising concerns about the communalisation of a judicial decision.



Writing for LiveLaw, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde said that Judge Khan was made the target merely because she had done “the one thing the State exists to prevent” – punish a lynching. He warned that not taking decisive action would embolden future attempts to intimidate the judiciary. Not taking decisive action would tell "every future mob that a judge can be frightened into silence," he wrote.

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) also raised similar concerns, saying judicial decisions should be challenged through the appellate process and “not through intimidation, vilification or threats against judges.” The association cautioned that if judges began to fear personal consequences for decisions made on the basis of law it could seriously undermine the independence and workings of district courts. It also expressed solidarity with Judge Khan and urged the authorities to ensure her safety.

Lucknow-based advocate and legal expert Areeb Uddin also contended that the case required prompt action from the constitutional courts. Requesting either the High Court or the Supreme Court to act suo motu, he noted that several States had not yet completely enforced the Supreme Court's directives from the Tehseen Poonawalla ruling regarding mob lynching. He wondered why a legal conviction of vigilantes had led to such animosity, stating, "But if a court convicts vigilantes, does that lead to a community backlash?"

Hazari Lal Gurjar, president of the Bar Association where Judge Khan works, also inquired why there hadn't been more substantial institutional action taken. Characterizing the mistreatment aimed at the judge as "despicable, gender-related", he questioned why contempt actions had not been started against those trying to coerce a judicial official.

Political figures also commented. Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned efforts to communalise the ruling, emphasizing that the seven accused "were not found guilty due to their faith" but rather because the inquiry deemed them culpable of rioting, attempted murder, and murder.

The civil rights group Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) claimed that public focus had moved from the court’s rationale and the trial evidence to the judge’s religious identity, transforming a legal decision into a community dispute.