MP Drama in K’taka: Wanting to Meet Rebel MLAs, Digvijaya Detained

As the police tried to convince him, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "It is my right to meet my Congress MLAs. I don't want to meet the BJP MLAs. I want to meet the Congress MLAs. People have voted them as Congress MLAs, not as BJP MLAs."

Singh landed in Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning and he was received by newly-appointed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda and others, party sources said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister then drove straight to the resort, where they were denied entry by police, sources said, adding that Shivakumar and other state leaders also reached the spot.

In a video released by the Congress, Singh is seen saying, "I'm an ex-chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, who is a Rajya Sabha election candidate. The voting is on 26 March. Twenty-two MLAs are staying here and they want to talk to me. But their phones have been taken away and the police are not allowing us to talk to them."

"The police are saying that the MLAs have a security threat. I have told them (police) that I'm a Gandhian and I don't have a bomb or any rifle. Allow them to meet us and I will go back." Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Bheemashankar S Guled tried to convince Singh, saying the Madhya Pradesh legislators at the resort have sought police protection.