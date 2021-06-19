‘Made Punjabis Proud’: CM Amarinder Condoles Milkha Singh’s Demise

Milkha Singh was being treated at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

Five days prior to that, his wife, Nirmal, also a former athlete, passed away as well.

“We're giving him a state funeral in Punjab and have declared a one-day holiday. It's a great loss for all of us. Younger generations will get inspired by him,” said the chief minister.

“We're also going to have Milkha Singh chair at the Sports University, Patiala,” he added.