Lok Sabha Passes Motion Revoking Suspension of 7 Congress Members

Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 11 March, passed a motion to revoke the suspensions of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The seven Congress members – Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla – were suspended on 5 March for the remaining period of the Budget Session on charges of ‘gross misconduct’.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.