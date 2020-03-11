Lok Sabha Passes Motion Revoking Suspension of 7 Congress Members
Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on 5 March.
Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on 5 March.(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

Lok Sabha Passes Motion Revoking Suspension of 7 Congress Members

PTI
Politics

Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 11 March, passed a motion to revoke the suspensions of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The seven Congress members – Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla – were suspended on 5 March for the remaining period of the Budget Session on charges of ‘gross misconduct’.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

Also Read : 7 Lok Sabha MPs Suspended, Cong Asks ‘Is This a Dictatorship?’

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...