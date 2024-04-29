'No Water Or Jobs in Village': Why Palghar's Tribal Women Returned Free Sarees

"They claim Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Where is the vikas? Hence, we returned these sarees and bags. We also gave them in writing the reasons behind returning them," she added.

Brian Lobo (61), one of the founding members of the group said that the government needs to spend money on more schemes for upliftment of the tribals.

"So, much money was spent by the Modi government for this kind of advertisement. The distribution of the bags happened before the MCC but when will they be used? Even after 16 March. It meant that these things would get used even during the MCC and would lead to free campaigning for them," Lobo alleged.

"These things have been distributed without looking at what people actually need. See, we are saying that there should be schemes. But there are two types of schemes. One is the kind wherein you take the benefits of the schemes for your upliftment. But these types of schemes in which you are distributing freebies, it is not a development scheme, it is a scheme for beggars. We are humans, we are not beggars. We are citizens, we are not beggars," Lobo said.