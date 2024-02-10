'In the End, It Was About 2 Seats': RLD Sources on Jayant Quitting INDIA Bloc

According to a source within the RLD, as part of the INDIA bloc's strategy in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the party was being offered seven seats in western UP.

"They were giving us four seats in the Hastinapur region and three in Braj. The trick, however, was that Akhilesh (Yadav) wanted Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates to contest on RLD symbol on three seats — Bijnor, Kairana, and Muzaffarnagar. After initial reluctance, we agreed to give Kairana and Bijnor but the SP wouldn't let go of Muzaffarnagar," the source claimed.

The Samajwadi Party, however, denied these claims.

"There were no such talks. It seems Jayant had made up his mind to go to NDA a few months ago when he skipped INDIA bloc meeting," an SP functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing reporters in Varanasi said that the BJP knows when to "buy" whom. "BJP knows when and what to do. It knows when and where ED and CBI are to be sent and to conduct Income-tax raids and also when to silence which journalist," Yadav said.

The Quint has also learnt that there was a conflict between the RLD and Congress over the Amroha seat. The SP is said to have given the seat to the RLD but it was also being eyed by the Congress. Kunwar Danish Ali, the present MP from Amroha, has been suspended by the BSP and has since grown close to the Congress.