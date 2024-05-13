Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 4 Polling Underway; Owaisi, Naidu Cast Vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling for the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started at 7:00 am on Monday, 13 May with 96 constituencies and 1,717 candidates across 10 states and Union Territories in the fray.
These include, 25 constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana which will vote in a single phase, along with some constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the key candidates who are in fray are Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore.
Over 17.70 crore voters, including 8.97 crore men and 8.73 crore women electors, are eligible to cast a vote in Phase 4.
17 seats in Telangana will complete polling in a single phase.
Srinagar will be witnessing a triangular fight between J&K National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.
TMC's Mahua Moitra is up against BJP’s Amrita Roy from Krishnagar in West Bengal. In Baharampur, Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is up against former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan of the TMC.
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger along with his family members after casting his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
(Image: PTI)
Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Casts Vote in Guntur
Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu caste his vote in Guntur, after which, he told reporters, "It is our responsibility to cast our vote and demand a bright future. 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)."
Voting for Assembly elections and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh today.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Casts Vote, Appeals Voters To Exercise Right
After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy told reporters, "...Polling day is declared a holiday so that you all can cast your vote. Do not consider it a regular holiday...Dr APJ Abdul Kalam used to say that voting is a fundamental right and it is a responsibility...Please go out and vote for the country's development, security, and welfare."
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Casts Vote in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cast his vote at a polling station in Ujjain.
'No Doubt We Are Going To Win': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP and party candidate from Berhampore (West Bengal) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters, "We are going to win and there is no doubt about that. I am extremely confident. Some isolated incidents have taken place at about 4-5 places. We are also going to file a complaint."
He added that he is competing with BJP and TMC, and not with any individual. "TMC should not have nominated Yusuf Pathan from here, it is useless," he told the media.