Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 4 Polling Underway; Owaisi, Naidu Cast Vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling for the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started at 7:00 am on Monday, 13 May with 96 constituencies and 1,717 candidates across 10 states and Union Territories in the fray.

These include, 25 constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana which will vote in a single phase, along with some constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.