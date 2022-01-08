Let Food Be Secular: Why Paragon Owner Took a Stand Against 'Spit-Free' Campaign

For starters, Sumesh Govind vouched that he supports no political party. “As a businessman, I have to remain neutral when it comes to politics,” he said. He told the same to Kozhikode district leaders of the BJP when they contacted him for an endorsement on their campaign against ‘spit halal’, he said.

According to Govind, the BJP leaders wanted him to declare that he does not serve halal food in his restaurant. “They told me the economics is shifting.” That is, the BJP thinks that as Muslim restaurants growingly advertise halal food, they get more customers thereby diverting revenues of Hindu-owned establishments to the former. “They pointed out that even 10 years ago people were serving halal food but without advertising it.” Meaning, it is not really halal food but the advertisement of halal food which seems to have bothered the BJP.