Laxmi Ratan Shukla Resigns: Factionalism Causing a TMC Collapse?

Shukla is the second minister to quit the TMC after former Transport Minister and party honcho, Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP.

Adhikari joined the saffron party at a rally by Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Bengal's Midnapore. Several other TMC leaders joined the party along with Adhikari, in an exodus that started a few days prior. With the Home Minister set to make repeated visit to the state in the run-up to the elections, the defection saga looks like it will continue.