Ahead of SC Hearing, Lakshadweep MP's Lok Sabha Disqualification Revoked
In January, a sessions court sentenced Faizal to a 10-year jail term, following which he was disqualified
Amid the ongoing row over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday, 29 March, restored the membership of NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal, who was disqualified in January following his conviction in a criminal case.
The revocation comes hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea moved by Faizal for his membership to be restored.
Why was Faizal disqualified?: In January, a sessions court had sentenced Faizal and three others to a 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case related to an incident in 2009, following which he was disqualified from the Lower house. Faizal was convicted by a court in Kavaratti and bypolls for his constituency by the Election Commission.
Faizal then moved the Kerala High Court which had stayed his conviction by the sessions court on 25 January. The HC, while hearing the matter, questioned the rationale behind the bypolls considering the term is supposed to expire next year.
Why did Faizal move SC?: Following the stay on his conviction by the Kerala HC, Faizal filed a plea in the Supreme Court saying that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having stayed by the high court.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Faizal told SC that the Lok Sabha was "prompt to disqualify Faizal as an MP immediately after he was convicted and sentenced by a local court in January this year, but his membership has not been restored yet despite the high court staying the conviction."
The plea also mentioned that Faizal was not able to attend the Budget Session, the first part of which was held between 31 January-13 February and the second part is currently underway.
Meanwhile, the challenge to the Kerala HC's conviction by the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep is already being heard by another SC bench. Faizal was issued a notice in the matter on 20 February.
