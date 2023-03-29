Ahead of SC Hearing, Lakshadweep MP's Lok Sabha Disqualification Revoked

Amid the ongoing row over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday, 29 March, restored the membership of NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal, who was disqualified in January following his conviction in a criminal case.

The revocation comes hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea moved by Faizal for his membership to be restored.

Why was Faizal disqualified?: In January, a sessions court had sentenced Faizal and three others to a 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case related to an incident in 2009, following which he was disqualified from the Lower house. Faizal was convicted by a court in Kavaratti and bypolls for his constituency by the Election Commission.