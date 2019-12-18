‘They Are Kids Not Terrorists’: Protesting Mothers to Delhi Cops

Shamim, whose daughter studies Law at Jamia, recounts how worried she was on the night of 15 December, when news started spreading of Delhi Police entering the campus and beating up students.

“We were worried all night. The campus was closed down from all sides and they were so brutally beaten up. They are kids, not terrorists... but that's how they were treated,” she says.

Another parent at the protest adds, “We had tears in our eyes looking at the kids screaming when they were thrashed.”