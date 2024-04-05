Caste Census, JnK Statehood, LGBTQ+ Civil Unions: Congress Manifesto Promises

Full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, caste census across the country, recognising LGBTQIA+ civil unions are some of the promises that the Congress party has made in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The manifesto – Nyay Patra – was released by the party on Friday, 5 April.
Here are some of the highlights of the manifesto.
The party has promised to conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census.
Taking it forward, the manifesto also promises that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations people of SC, ST and OBC communities.
10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for all castes and communities.
The party has also promised to restore Maulana Azad National Fellowship which was discontinued by the BJP-led central government in 2022.
Congress has also promised to bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.
The party has also tapped on Direct Benefit Transfers promising to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme promising to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family. "The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household," the manifesto stated.
It also promises to enact a law on bail that will incorporate the principle that ‘bail is the rule, jail is the exception’ in all criminal laws.
Apart form these, Congress has promised to immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to include the tribal areas of Ladakh.
One of the key highlights of the Congress manifesto is the abolishment of the Agnipath scheme launched by the BJP government in 2022.
