United in 2024, 13-Member Committee, Seat Sharing: Key Decisions in INDIA Meet

After an informal meeting on Thursday, 31 August, members of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition held formal discussions on Friday, 1 September in Mumbai in which a 13-member coordination committee was constituted.
The alliance also passed a resolution to contest the 2024 elections together "as far as possible" and resolved to come up with coordinated strategies for campaigns.
Who are the 13 leaders in the committee?:
The committee comprises of the following leaders:
Sharad Pawar, NCP
KC Venugopal, Congress
Tejaswi Yadav, RJD
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Lalan Singh, JD(U)
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
Raghav Chadha, AAP
Hemant Soren, JMM
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP
Omar Abdullah, NC
MK Stalin, DMK
D Raja, CPI(M)
Javed Ali Khan, SP
What were the decisions taken in the meeting?:
In a statement, the alliance said:
"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible.
Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.
We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.
We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme 'Judega Bharat, Jiteega India' in different languages.
Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA!"
