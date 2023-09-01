United in 2024, 13-Member Committee, Seat Sharing: Key Decisions in INDIA Meet

After an informal meeting on Thursday, 31 August, members of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition held formal discussions on Friday, 1 September in Mumbai in which a 13-member coordination committee was constituted.

The alliance also passed a resolution to contest the 2024 elections together "as far as possible" and resolved to come up with coordinated strategies for campaigns.

Who are the 13 leaders in the committee?:

The committee comprises of the following leaders: