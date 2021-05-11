Kerala’s prominent Communist leader Gowri Amma passes away 

Prominent Communist leader and towering personality in Kerala’s political sphere, K R Gowri, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 11 May. She was admitted to a private hospital due to age-related illness.

K R Gowri was 102-years.

Born on 14 July 1919 at Cherthala in Alappuzha’s, Gowri Amma, as she was fondly called was the first woman law graduate from the backward Hindu Ezhava community.

She was inspired to join politics from a very young age. As a student, she has led several agitations and peasant movements to ensure the rights of labourers and the underprivileged.