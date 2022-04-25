Kerala 'Love Jihad' Bogey: Why Is CPI(M) and Church Troubled by a Marriage?

An interfaith marriage in Kerala has spelt trouble for the state’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Roman Catholic church.

The marriage, that took place on 9 April, was between Joisna Mary Joseph, a Christian and MS Shejin, who was born to a Muslim family. While Shejin is a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader and an atheist, it was alleged that the couple’s union was the result of ‘love jihad’ – an alleged conspiracy by which Muslim men marry non-Muslim women to force them to adopt Islam.

How did the CPI(M) and the Syro-Malabar church respond?