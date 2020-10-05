Kerala CPI(M) Branch Secy Killed After Clash With BJP Workers

According to The News Minute, Sanoop and three other CPI(M) workers had visited Chittilangad on Sunday to meet a friend who reportedly had differences with local BJP workers in the area.

The four had made the visit to try and resolve these differences. However, the discussion between the four and the BJP workers soon led to an altercation that took a violent turn and Sanoop died on the spot.

The three others with Sanoop, have been identified as Abhijeet, Vibhoot, and Jitin, who are all active members of the CPI(M).

The TNM reports state that since the area has no history of violence between the CPI(M) and the BJP, the attack may have been spontaneous and not pre-planned.

The Thrissur police is investigating the fight and the subsequent murder.

“We have not yet made any arrests in the case. So far, one person has died and the others are getting treated for injuries. We have registered an FIR in the station under section 302 of the IPC,” an officer from the Erumapetty police station told TNM.

(With inputs from The News Minute)