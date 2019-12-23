‘Don’t Have Emotional Outbursts’: Kerala CM Replies to PM on CAA

Pinarayi also said that the PM has said in his speech that caste and religion are not the criteria for any schemes.

“It is now up to to the Prime Minister to prove his words through deeds. The fundamental issue of the CAA is that it discriminates on the basis of religion... The answer they (people) need is about how religion can be a criteria for deciding on citizenship,” the post further added.

The CM also added that Modi’s assurances sounded hollow as no less than Home Minister Amit Shah himself had earlier contradicted this claim.

“The majority of this country are in a struggle to uphold our Constitution and its principles. Don’t underestimate their resolve, and their struggle must not be misrepresented,” he said.