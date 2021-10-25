Kerala CM Urges Tamil Nadu CM to Regulate Water Level in Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar dam, which is located in Kerala’s Idukki district, is managed by the Tamil Nadu government. The dam was constructed by the British in 1895 to meet the water requirements of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

On 23 October , the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 136 feet and the Tamil Nadu government sent an alert and a warning was issued by the Idukki district administration to the people living downstream of the dam. As of 5 pm on Sunday, the water level had reached 136.90 feet.

CM Pinarayi in his letter said,