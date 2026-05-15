VD Satheesan: Why Congress Chose Him Despite Lack of Seniority & MLAs' Support

VD Satheesan became Kerala's Leader of the Opposition at a time when the Congress-led United Democratic Front was at its lowest ebb. By winning a second consecutive term, the Left Democratic Front under Pinarayi Vijayan had beaten Kerala's track record of voting out the incumbent.

The Congress was facing a crisis of leadership and a crisis of credibility. The tallest leader of the party in Kerala, former CM Oommen Chandy, had been shifted to the Centre as General Secretary. He passed away in 2023. The BJP was trying to expand in the state, targeting the Congress' traditional bases among Nair and Christian voters.

The Kerala Congress (Mani) had shifted to the LDF in 2020. After the 2021 loss, there was even speculation that if the BJP becomes even stronger in the state, the Congress' biggest ally Indian Union Muslim League, could shift to the LDF.

As Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan emphasised on "Team UDF". He didn't present himself as a leader of a faction in the Congress or even as a purely Congress leader. He focused on being effective as the leader of the Opposition, who in Kerala has traditionally been seen as the CM-in-waiting.

Be it unemployment and institutionalised corruption or the Sabarimala Gold Theft case, Satheesan took on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over issues and backed it up with street protests and regular media bites. His speeches in the Assembly were always backed by data and research.

What made his interventions stand out was the fact that he focused on offering policy solutions and a vision. For instance, his comments in English on holding the bureaucracy accountable went viral even beyond Kerala.

Satheesan helped put the LDF government on the back foot, restored trust in the UDF as an alliance and prevented anyone else from hijacking the Opposition space.

The perception that a concentration of power was taking place at the hands of CM Vijayan and his loyalists even helped Satheesan win over some erstwhile Left supporters.

His defence of the Indian Union Muslim League over the dog-whistle attacks by CM Vijayan further helped strengthen the alliance and was one of the reasons why the IUML openly came out in his support.