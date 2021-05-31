Kerala Passes Resolution to Recall Lakshadweep Administrator Patel

Earlier, CPI(M) Members of Parliament from the state, including Elamaram Kareem, AM Ariff, and V Sivadasan, hit out against the administration of the Union Territory for denying them permission to visit the islands.

They alleged that their permission to visit Lakshadweep was rejected by the administration, citing the COVID-19 situation. There has been a simmering discontent building among the residents of Lakshadweep for the past six months, since the appointment of Praful Khoda Patel as the Administrator.

Residents on the islands and many from Kerala, including politicians and actors, have been strongly protesting the new administrative reforms brought in by Patel since December 2020, which, they say will destroy the traditional life and cultural diversity of Lakshadweep residents.

Many, including the Kerala government and legislative members, have also called for the removal of Patel from the post.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)