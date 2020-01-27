Kejriwal Supporting Those Who Want To Break India: JP Nadda

In its campaign for the 8 February assembly polls in the national capital, the BJP has often raised the issue of the AAP government so far not grating the Delhi Police its nod to prosecute the accused in the case of raising seditious slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On 14 January, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on 9 February 2016.

A court in Delhi has directed the police to get the requisite nod by 19 February.